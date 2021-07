With an already crowded music genre, it seems that the rap legends would enjoy retirement and let the new talent take over. Though, people love a great comeback from their rap icons, including 50 Cent. The “In Da Club” emcee hasn’t been in the studio booth lately but he’s getting back in the swing of things. Recently, he announced the release of his new soundtrack for his Starz series Black Mafia Family. It includes some big names in the rap industry, including 50 Cent himself. After wrapping up POWER, the rapper gears up for his newest film project.