Instant Coffee Mixing Bottles
The 'Saturnbird' coffee brewing bottle has been designed by Jiia Liu as a solution for avid java drinkers who are in need of an easier way to prepare their favorite drink when out of the house for a quick caffeine fix. The bottle is achieved with glass and maintains a modular construction that includes four components including liquid basin, a brewing top, coffee pods and a lid. Users only need to add instant coffee and water into the bottle before shaking to enjoy a small serving of java.www.trendhunter.com
