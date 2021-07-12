Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Instant Coffee Mixing Bottles

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Saturnbird' coffee brewing bottle has been designed by Jiia Liu as a solution for avid java drinkers who are in need of an easier way to prepare their favorite drink when out of the house for a quick caffeine fix. The bottle is achieved with glass and maintains a modular construction that includes four components including liquid basin, a brewing top, coffee pods and a lid. Users only need to add instant coffee and water into the bottle before shaking to enjoy a small serving of java.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Coffee#Coffee Brewing#Caffeine#The Bottle#Food Drink#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About These Keto Mocha Coffee Boxes

It's not often that Costco puts out a new product that customers aren't ecstatic about. However, the membership-only, big-box retailer recently added a new product to their coffee aisle and, in this case, customers aren't too thrilled about it. According to the Instagram account Costco_doesitagain, the store is now selling Super Coffee's keto-friendly mocha beverages. What is Super Coffee? The brand prides itself on only using clean, sustainable ingredients in their products, meaning no added sugars or "shady ingredients" (via the official website).
Saginaw, TXsaginaw.tx.us

Limoges Coffee

We are a craft coffee shop operating solely from the inside of a custom-designed E-350 van. We serve a variety of specialty, made-to-order beverages which include espresso, latte, mocha, chai, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and more! Sugar-free, caffeine-free, and keto options available! We look forward to serving you!
Food & DrinksDerrick

Coconut oil in coffee can have mixed results

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since December. I have heard that coconut oil is healthy, but also that it's saturated fat. - Q.L.
Drinksnewmexiconomad.com

Bottle Opener – Beer Buster!

Description Vendor Reviews (0) We made this stainless steel bottle openerwith cherry wood. We engraved both sides with the phrase “Beer Buster.” Additionally, we have several icons to choose from (other than the NM zia and heart depicted in the photo). 7″ Long 1 1/2″ Wide. We engrave all products in our studio.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Ink-Like Matcha Bottles

Kyoto Uji Matcha seller Matcha Republic differentiates itself by selling matcha bottles that are styled like containers of ink. The pre-bottled matcha latte drinks are square in shape and they share a highly giftable way for people to share a love of matcha with others. Unlike many matcha products that...
Recipescorriecooks.com

Instant Pot Hamburger Soup

Instant Pot Hamburger Soup is a tasty and easy option for a light dinner. Made with ground meat, good veggies, and a scrumptious stock, this Instant Pot Hamburger Soup has a lovely quick cook time, so you can have it on your table in less than 20 minutes!. This Instant...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Portable Pet Hydration Bottles

The 'Slurrp-y' bottle is an all-in-one hydration solution for pets that will enable owners to provide them with all the water they need when out for a walk or a hike. The bottle is constructed with a storage reservoir in the bottom section that will keep the water securely stowed at all times. The lid has a shallow reservoir for pouring the water into without having to remove the lid to let pets drain directly from the unit.
Grocery & Supermaketcorriecooks.com

Instant Pot French Toast

Yes, you can make French toast using your Instant Pot and get a wonderful breakfast!. Just a few ingredients and your Instant Pot Air Fryer and you get a delicious dessert the whole family gonna like. The flavor is rich and compelling — this will be universally adored!. This Instant...
Restaurantsvisitsavannah.com

The Coffee Fox

We are a craft coffee house proudly serving locally roasted coffee made by Roast Master Philip Brown, owner of PERC Coffee. No additional safety protocols provided. Foxy Loxy Cafe and Scribble Art Studio combined their forces to bring you Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe. Enjoy a family friendly atmosphere with fresh baked,...
RecipesABC 4

Instant Pot Italian Beef

Chef J. Looney, Executive Chef of The Culinary Evangelist, came by to show us how to make a tasty Instant Pot Italian Beef. -4 Tbsp butter (pork fat for paleo) -20 pepperoncini peppers (mild or hot) -1/4 cup pepperoncini juices. -1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce. -1 cup beef broth. -2 Tbsp...
Recipescorriecooks.com

Instant Pot Baked Ziti

Most of the pasta dishes we know require a lot of time to prepare ingredients and cook the sauce and the pasta separately. However, by taking similar ingredients and utilizing our favorite equipment — the Instant Pot — we found that we can make Instant Pot Baked Ziti in only 11 minutes!
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Instant Read Thermometers

If you've ever spent time preparing a meal only to find yourself faced with over-or undercooked meat at the very end, you know the value of a good instant read thermometer. Finding that perfect time and temperature can feel like a shot in the dark without these handy devices, but there's no need to leave it to chance. Check out our list of the best instant read thermometers below and make sure your future barbeques and roasts turn out perfect every single time.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Meritage Coffee

Meritage Coffee is a Premier level, 100% Organic and Fair Trade Certified, brand. We only use the highest grade available for coffee, Grade 1, otherwise known as “Specialty” Grade. Through the separate roasting of distinct single origin beans and then artfully blending those separate roasts and beans together, Meritage Coffee achieves a flavor profile that is uniquely balanced, yet richer and fuller across the palate all while remaining true to the nuances of each bean’s origin.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Pudding-Themed Milkshakes

The Sonic Banana Pudding Shake is a special edition offering from the brand that will provide patrons with a dessert-inspired option to enjoy on its own or after a meal. The milkshake starts off with the brand's real ice cream that gets blended with fresh bananas along with Nilla wafers before being finished with whipped topping, additional crumbled Nilla wafers and a cherry on top. The final product helps to perfectly capture the taste of the namesake dessert and provide consumers with a distinctly flavorful option to pick up.
hourdetroit.com

How to Make Social Kitchen and Bar’s Up Rooted Cocktail

Social Kitchen and Bar’s Up Rooted cocktail features a special ingredient — GingeRx Apple. The apple, ginger, turmeric, and lime concoction — which retails for $45 for pack of 12 at gingerxshots.com — is made by GingeRX, a Michigan-based line of organic juice shots. Find the recipe for the cocktail below.
Food & DrinksSaveur

For the Best French Press Coffee Makers, Stick to the Classics

Making coffee in a French press requires few special tools and no honed skills, cementing it as a perfect entry point for home brewing newcomers. It’s also an ideal method for even the biggest coffee nerds when away from their tricked-out home set-ups; Maciej Kasperowicz, the Director of Coffee for subscription coffee company Trade Coffee, says he mostly uses a French press when visiting his parents.
Food & DrinksGear Patrol

This Dutch Oven Is a Fraction of the Price of Le Creuset’s and Just as Good

So you want a Dutch oven. You probably did some research into Le Cresuet versus Staub, before realizing you're not ready to drop $400 on some cookware, and you're definitely not ready to get married just to throw a Dutch oven on your registry. Direct-to-consumer cookware brand Misen has heard all your qualms of buying high-end Dutch ovens (not to mention the cheap ones), so it made a Dutch oven that's a fraction of the price — and potentially better than the competition.
Food & Drinksflicksandfood.com

Cask and Kettle is an Easy Way to Make Hot Coffee Cocktails

Cask and Kettle Pods are the Newest Way to Make Hot Coffee Cocktails Without All the Fuss. Cask and Kettle ready-to-brew hot cocktail pods are the best thing since sliced bread! Want to entertain guests after dinner with an Irish Coffee or Mexican Coffee? There is no need to keep liquor or liqueur on hand. Now all you have to do is buy Cask & Kettle ready-to-brew pods and pop a single serve cup into your brewing system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy