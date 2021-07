For more than two years before the Great Live Entertainment Blackout of 2020, Lance Horne was at the center of a weekly showtune bacchanal at Club Cumming known as Mondays in the Club with Lance: the rowdiest open-mic night in town, where the musical-theater medleys would get more obscure and more ornate the drunker everyone got. As restrictions have lifted in recent months, Horne has played musical ringmaster at multiple spots throughout the city and beyond. And on Thursday, August 5, the Emmy-winning songwriter and pianist will bring the party to Dumbo for Spontaneous Cabaret, a late-night pop-up show upstairs at the Time Out Market.