Report: Terence Davis to turn down qualifying offer from Kings, will seek $9 million per year in free agency

By Sam Leweck
 19 days ago
According to a recent report, Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will reject the team’s qualifying offer and become a restricted free agent. “All it took was a future second-round draft pick for Kings general manager Monte McNair to acquire Terence Davis at the NBA trade deadline, but keeping him will be a lot more costly,” wrote Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

