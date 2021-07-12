Report: Terence Davis to turn down qualifying offer from Kings, will seek $9 million per year in free agency
According to a recent report, Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will reject the team’s qualifying offer and become a restricted free agent. “All it took was a future second-round draft pick for Kings general manager Monte McNair to acquire Terence Davis at the NBA trade deadline, but keeping him will be a lot more costly,” wrote Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.ahnfiredigital.com
