Senator Joni Ernst (R) remarked on the importance of improving broadband infrastructure in rural areas during a visit to Powell Funeral Home in Keota last Friday. Ernst tells KCII a bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate is working on includes additional funds for expanding broadband that will go to the states for rural connectivity. Ernst comments on how the pandemic emphasized the importance of broadband access, “What you’ve seen through COVID is a lot more use when it comes to telehealth, when it comes to virtual schooling, working from home. The need was just really exacerbated during the pandemic so the federal government has invested billions of dollars in this effort to expand rural broadband and connectivity.”