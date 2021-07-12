Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. government raises corn harvest view, leaves soy crop forecast unchanged

Agriculture Online
 19 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its forecast for the country's corn harvest on Monday, topping the average of analysts' estimates despite some concerns about dry conditions in key growing areas during June. The outlook for soybean harvest was left unchanged although that crop is still in...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Agriculture Department#Crop Yield#U S Government#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

August grain outlook

The month of July saw volatile price activity for grains. In early July grain prices sold off harshly prompted by wide spread rain on the radar, following a three-day holiday weekend. The price losses week wiped out the price gains from the bullish June 30 Quarterly Stocks report and Planted Acres report.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and uncertainty about pork export demand, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.100 cent at 106.200 cents per pound while benchmark...
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Demand for corn diminished, buyers cautious

The following marketing analysis is for the week ending July 23. CORN — A relatively quiet news week led to sideways trading in corn; but the week ended on a weak note. News was in tidbit form this week — nothing striking to affect the market except money flow and weather updates. Heavy fund selling was noted during the week as forecasts wavered between favorable in the eastern regions and unfavorable extended forecasts for the northern plains and western Corn Belt. The eastern Corn Belt forecasts maintain the potential for trendline to above-trendline yields. In fact, some areas east of the Mississippi River would welcome sunshine.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 4-10

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 4-10, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37.0 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates. Soybeans and corn are set...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bullish soybeans in August?

Typically, as the end of July approaches, the price for soybeans is under pressure. In most years, weather is good enough that, if there’s enough projected rain to fill pods, traders and end users tend to stand on the sidelines. The soybean plant is resilient. If timely rains occur, yield potential increases.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Delta Covid pulls dairy prices, trading volume lower

This column was written for the marketing week ending July 23. U.S. dairy farmers are still putting plenty of milk in the tank, but not quite as much as expected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s preliminary June estimate was 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9 percent from June 2020 and the 13th consecutive month to top the previous year. The 24-state total was 18.1 billion pounds, up 3.2 percent. Revisions added 5 million pounds to the May 50-state estimate, now put at 19.86 billion pounds, up 4.7 percent from a year ago, instead of the originally reported 4.6 percent.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy futures sag on end-of-month selling; U.S. weather eyed

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Friday on technical selling and long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and on beneficial rains in portions of the Corn Belt, traders said. Wheat futures ended modestly lower but posted a gain...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybean Futures Drop

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 23 to 27 cents lower and wheat is 7 lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday Friday with spread trade slightly firmer after September/December went flat Thursday with range-bound action likely to continue short term and good rain potential for much of the Western Corn Belt this weekend, pushing back to the lower end of the range. Ethanol margins likely remain rangebound to end the week with driving demand remaining in line with recent weeks.
Agricultureagfax.com

Peanuts: USDA Announces 2021 Crop Loan Rates

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced 2021 crop loan rates for four types of peanuts. The rates take effect August 1, 2021, the beginning of the peanut crop year. Eligible producers can obtain peanut loans through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county offices or alternative delivery partners, such as Designated Marketing Associations (DMA) and Cooperative Marketing Associations (CMA). These loans provide producers with interim financing on their production and facilitate the orderly distribution of loan-eligible peanuts throughout the year.
AgricultureAG Week

Bunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected food and renewable fuel demand for its vegetable oils drove a 41% jump in quarterly income. Shares jumped 3% in morning trading after the company projected full-year 2021 adjusted income of at least $8.50...
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop four days ahead of 2020

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Walworth County, SDMobridge Tribune

USDA offering drought help to ag producers

There’s no end in sight to the drought despite some recent showers, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has several programs to help producers during this tough time. Walworth County is in the midst of a “D3” or “extreme” drought, meaning the area’s producers could be eligible for USDA programs, which can be applied for at their local USDA Service Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy