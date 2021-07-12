Cañon City man arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats, three-hour standoff
A Cañon City man was arrested following a more than three-hour standoff early Sunday morning after allegedly making terrorist threats. According to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies of the FCSO, along with officers from the Cañon City Police Department, were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in reference to a male making terroristic threats.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
