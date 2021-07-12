Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Cañon City man arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats, three-hour standoff

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cañon City man was arrested following a more than three-hour standoff early Sunday morning after allegedly making terrorist threats. According to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies of the FCSO, along with officers from the Cañon City Police Department, were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in reference to a male making terroristic threats.

