Hydrating Matte Lipsticks
The clean and vegan Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick by BITE Beauty is a new hydrating matte formula that provides nourishment with cocoa butter and rich color payoff in a range of nude, red and berry shades. The hydrating matte formula has been in the works for years and this new clean lipstick product is packed with skin-caring superfood ingredients. Alongside cocoa butter, the formula shares the benefits of tapioca pearls and fatty acid waxes for a perfect "velvety matte finish and soft blurring effect." Thanks to the use of these alternative waxes and other ingredients, the formula is free from lanolin, carmine and beeswax.www.trendhunter.com
