Hydrating Matte Lipsticks

Maintaining a dewy, glow-y complexion is actually pretty simple: It's all about hydration, hydration, hydration. (Oh, and did we mention, hydration?) One of the easiest ways to keep skin hydrated — even if you're wearing a full face of makeup — is to use a face mist throughout the day. Having a face mist next to your desk or stashed in your bag is basically the skin-care equivalent of toting around one of those giant, 120-oz motivational water bottles all over TikTok. Not only does it serve as a reminder to stop and take a breather for a little self-care moment throughout your day, but it also offers up an instant shot of hydration, making skin look dewier and hours-old makeup look fresher in seconds. The latest formulas also offer multiple benefits, like reducing redness, re-upping antioxidant protection and even filtering out blue light from electronic devices.