Portable EV Charger Units

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a handheld cleaning tool for those looking to reduce the amount of time they need to spend scrubbing surfaces to remove dirt or debris. The tool works by being paired with one of the several different cleaning heads and will deliver up to 60 scrubs per second when toggled on. This will work to get cleaning jobs done twice as fast as manual scrubbing to reduce the amount of time needed to clean and allow for total home cleaning in less time.