Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Portable EV Charger Units

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'A-monite' portable electric vehicle charger has been designed by ChangJoong LEE as a solution for drivers that would enable them to keep their car powered up between drives. The unit works by eliminating the need for drivers to locate a physical charging station by bringing the essential equipment with them anywhere. The device is equipped with RFID technology to allow for intuitive recognition of the user and only needs to be plugged into an AC outlet before attaching it onto the charging port on a vehicle.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charger#Solution#Charging Station#Intuitive#Ev#Rfid#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsSequim Gazette

Best Portable Air Conditioners 2021 – Mini Personal AC Units

The best portable AC units for the summer save on money and energy while staying cool compared to installing household AC. With the hot summer underway and the first heatwaves setting in, remaining cool is a high priority for many of us. But installing a traditional air conditioning unit is...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Organized Technology Charger Stations

The 'Spruce' charger is a powerful solution for avid technology users looking to maximize their capabilities at their workstation and enjoy a more productive charging experience. The unit maintains a compact design that will support up to three USB-C connections as well as one USB-A connection, while also providing access to a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad on the top. The wireless charging pad can be angled upwards or flat to accommodate a smartphone being put in place for enhanced visibility of incoming notifications.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Current Dealers in Detroit Launches, Supplier of EV Chargers, Solar Panels, and Battery Storage Units

Entrepreneurs William McCoy and Sal Estrada have launched Current Dealers in Detroit, which supplies and installs electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar panels, and battery storage units nationwide to car dealerships, garages, property managers, and federal and local government agencies. In a three-step process, Current Dealers offers a facility assessment, which...
ElectronicsKHON2

The best Anker wall charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Don’t be fooled into thinking all wall chargers are made the same. With differing port options, power ratings and charging speeds, choosing the correct wall charger can help you keep your devices powered up and ready to go. If you want to upgrade your current wall charger, an Anker wall charger might be the way to go.
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Shell to install 800 EV chargers at Waitrose shops by 2025

Multinational energy company Shell will install 800 electric vehicle chargers at Waitrose shops in by 2025, increasing its number of chargers almost eight-fold in the UK. Around 100 Waitrose shops will gain Shell Recharge stations, with each site expected to receive six 22kW chargers and two 50kW rapid chargers. The...
ElectronicsRegister Citizen

This Portable Battery Charger Can Power Your Entire Home for Days on End

What if you never had to worry about power outages? The EcoFlow Delta Pro home battery backup makes that dream a reality. By wiring the system directly into the home's circuit breaker box, the system automatically reroutes power to the battery backup in case of an outage. Consumers clearly love the EcoFlow design and business model as the company has attracted over 1,300 backers on Kickstarter so far.
ElectronicsWKRG

The best portable misting fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Misting fans work to cool air by blowing mist through fan blades and out into the surrounding area, all without getting those in its proximity wet. Nowadays, these kinds of fans can be incredibly effective against combatting the summer heat, some even dropping the temperature up to 20 degrees. Having a portable misting fan can turn even the most sweltering summer days into a relaxing, leisurely time.
EconomyPosted by
WGN TV

Portable generators by Generac recalled

A recall has been issued for a portable generator made by Generac. An unlocked handle can pinch the user’s fingers against the generator frame when it’s moved. Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven of them resulted in finger amputations. The recall covers the 8,000 and 6500 watt units.
WorldAutoExpress

EDF and Nissan launch new vehicle-to-grid EV chargers in the UK

EDF has teamed up with Nissan to launch a new vehicle-to-grid wallbox charger and companion app, which could save fleet owners up to £350 on charging costs for each of their cars every year by selling excess electricity from their vehicles to the national grid. Available only to fleet owners...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Powered Handheld Cleaning Devices

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a handheld cleaning tool for those looking to reduce the amount of time they need to spend scrubbing surfaces to remove dirt or debris. The tool works by being paired with one of the several different cleaning heads and will deliver up to 60 scrubs per second when toggled on. This will work to get cleaning jobs done twice as fast as manual scrubbing to reduce the amount of time needed to clean and allow for total home cleaning in less time.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Magnetic Wireless Chargers

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced 'Magdart,' a line of wireless, multi-device, magnetic chargers. The company has unveiled two different versions of the product – a compact, circular unit and a larger, fan-powered cube. Both products can be attached to the back of a variety of wireless devices, including phones,...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Intuitive Smart Home Controllers

The 'Kano Sense' universal smart home device has been conceptually designed by Sam Beaney as a solution for living spaces that would intuitively change how users partake in some of their most common daily activities. The miniature device features a discreet yet fashionable design that is intended to be positioned anywhere that's desired in the home to monitor inhabitant behavior. The unit will then respond to actions accordingly like turning on the kettle when a mug is picked up, preheating the oven when cookware is taken out and more.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Portable Massage Spheres

The MyoStorm 'METEOR MINI' is a compact massage device for athletes and many others that will enable them to enjoy impressive tension relief from virtually anywhere. The device boasts a spherical design that can be activated to function as a massager on any part of the body desired without having to deal with any large equipment. The unit also provides soothing heat relief, which will help to further reduce stiffness in the body and accelerate the device's ability to eliminate tension.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Underwater Scuba Scooters

The LEFEET C1 scuba scooter is a powerful but affordable underwater device that will help divers navigate the sea faster. Built with a robust BLDC motor, this sub-aquatic vehicle is faster and more efficient than previous models. The LEFEET C1 allows users to adjust between two speeds: a low mode...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

The best portable projectors for 2021

We love the idea of casting a large screen whether it’s to binge-watch a series over the weekend, deliver business presentations during the weekdays, or project photos from the smartphone anytime in between. These conveniences grow manifold with the portable projectors that are mini-sized to fit right into your backpack and transform any surface into a large screen, ideally 100-inch plus, without any hassle.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Universally Compatible Lighting Systems

Nokia has teamed with Smart Labs to launch 'Nokia Smart Lighting,' an innovative lighting system with high-end design and universal compatibility. A first for Nokia, the company will now be offering customers a "complete line of innovative, versatile and easy-to-use lighting devices" that are geared towards personalization and "effective energy management." A specific goal for Nokia was to make the system as user-friendly as possible. In particular, the company intends for both the installation process and the control settings to be simple and straightforward. This is why Nokia also set out to ensure the product would be compatible with a wide range of smartphones.
diys.com

Best Portable Work Benches

We might not be the most professional woodworkers or carpenters in the world, but we do our fair share of handiwork-based housework from our garage, and we’re not afraid to invest in decent pieces to help us along the way when we need to. Recently, we realized that the projects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy