The volatility in the grains has subsided a bit over the past few weeks as it seems traders have moved to the sidelines. The funds have continued to be modest sellers of the grains, but a lot of the smaller traders and commercials have stepped away from the market. It appears that most are looking to see just how the weather treats the crop the last week of July and into the first week of August. Forecasts are calling for improving conditions in the long-term forecasts, but the last week of July to first week of August are expected to bring extreme heat and little moisture to the Corn Belt.