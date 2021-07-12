Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

View more in
Public Health
Virginia State|Posted byUPI News
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
July 30 (UPI) -- Virginia health officials and insect experts are trying to determine the origins of mysterious bug bites being reported by residents of one county. Locals in Arlington County said they have received what initially appear to be mosquito bites, but the bumps quickly swelled to much larger than what would normally be expected.
Tennessee State|KFVS12
Tennessee's Governor Bill Lee extends a state of emergency
Hickman County, KY|KFVS12
Murder investigation underway in Hickman County, Ky.
Alexander County, IL|KFVS12
Southern Seven Health Department reports 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, estimates COVID-19 cases in the area
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 51 newly confirmed cases in the Southern Seven Health Department coverage area. There are 22 newly recovered cases. The total number of deaths up to the present have been 103. Five out of seven of the counties in the coverage area have been moved...
Harrisburg, PA|WJAC TV
Dept. of Health reports 1,110 new cases, 8 more deaths statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Editor’s note: As COVID-19 cases spike across the commonwealth, 6 News will resume regular updates regarding the coronavirus across the region. The information and data is gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is presented with a local focus so the public can make the most informed decisions regarding their health and safety.
Jefferson County, IL|KFVS12
Renovations begin on Jefferson County, Ill. EMA facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Work is currently underway at the old courthouse in Jefferson County for a new Emergency Management Agency headquarters. The new location is in the basement of the building and will help the response team react faster during a disaster. “About 17 years ago we closed...
Dexter, MO|KFVS12
New EMA headquarters under construction in Jefferson County, Ill.
Missouri State|KFVS12
State of Missouri continues to provide support for Springfield-Greene County
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is working to relieve the strain placed on the Springfield region’s healthcare system as they combat COVID-19. On Thursday, ambulance strike teams moved 20 patients to hospitals outside the Springfield area to help lower the burden on hospitals there. The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center,...
Hickman County, KY|KFVS12
Baptist Health have new COVID-19 restrictions
Gideon, MO|KFVS12
Gideon Fire Dept. issues burn ban
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Gideon Fire Department issued a burn ban on Friday, July 30. It goes into effect immediately. City leaders say anyone caught burning will be issued a summons to appear in city court.
Cape Girardeau, MO|KFVS12
Stoddard County hospital is expected to reopen early August
Public Health|illinoisnewsnow.com
Henry and Stark County Health Dept Warning That Cases of COVID-19 Are Rising Among theUnvaccinated
The Henry and Stark County Health Department are once again fighting against rising cases of COVID-19. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday to talk about the release of the latest Recovery Rate Data and the rising cases of COVID-19 mostly among those who are not vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best way to battle COVID-19 and keep hospitalizations from the virus from going up. Get vaccinated at the Health Department today or at any pharmacy.
Greene County, MO|KFVS12
Springfield-Greene County departments withdraw request for alternate care site in combatting COVID-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management are no longer seeking an alternate care site. The departments withdrew their request to the state of Missouri. “We appreciate the tremendous work our state health and emergency management teams have been...
Cape Girardeau, MO|KFVS12
Cape County Public Health Center reports 114 new coronavirus cases
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of COVID-19 cases is up 74 today in Cape Girardeau County. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reports 40 probable cases, bringing the combined total to 114. No new deaths have been reported. There are currently 106 active cases in the...
Jefferson County, IL|KFVS12
Jefferson County, Ill. health director calls for more mask wearing
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Masks in school depends on where you live. In Missouri, each school district decides if they choose to mandate; while in Illinois, the state has made it a requirement. But, in one of Illinois’ largest counties, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. “We were almost...
Greene County, MO|KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. begins prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County daily, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department began prioritizing case investigation efforts. Director of Health Katie Towns announced case investigators have begun to prioritize COVID-19 investigations for individuals under the age of 12 who...
Douglas County, NE|Posted byKMTV 3 News Now
Health Dept: 137 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 137 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since our last report on Friday.
Public Health|welchnews.com
Health Dept. Confirms 2 COVID-19 Cases; 12 Active
WILCOE, W.Va. – McDowell County Health Department Officials have confirmed 2 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon July 26, 2021, bringing the overall total cases to 1605 with 12 being active. “The 2 new cases today are attributed to community spread. Our 12 active cases are located throughout the...
Yavapai County, AZ|myradioplace.com
Yavapai County remains in Substantial Transmission of COVID-19/Weekly report from Yavapai County Health Dept. Attached
Yavapai County Remains in Substantial Transmission of COVID-19 Arizona Department of Health updated the community transmission dashboard on Thursday indicating the increase in transmission in Yavapai County from July 11 to July 17. The county is now seeing about 155 cases per 100,000 – an increase from 79/100k the week prior, and an 13.6% positivity rate compared with 8.1% the week prior. The CDC COVID Data Tracker indicates 39.5% of Yavapai County residents age 12 and older fully vaccinated.
Grundy County, MO|kttn.com
Grundy County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19; Livingston and Mercer Counties report new cases as well
The Grundy County Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases have been added since July 21st, bringing the total to 1,309. Of the 36 active cases, 14 involve residents between the ages of 40 and 64, 12 involve those from 20 to 39, eight involve those 19 or younger, and two involve residents at least 65.
