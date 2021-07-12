Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Henry and Stark County Health Department are once again fighting against rising cases of COVID-19. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday to talk about the release of the latest Recovery Rate Data and the rising cases of COVID-19 mostly among those who are not vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best way to battle COVID-19 and keep hospitalizations from the virus from going up. Get vaccinated at the Health Department today or at any pharmacy.