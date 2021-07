Whitefield will receive word from the Army Corps of Engineers about whether the replacement culvert on South Hunts Meadow Road can be expedited as an emergency situation. At the Whitefield Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, July 20, Selectman Keith Sanborn said that he met with Jay Clement, of the Army Corps of Engineers, the morning of Thursday, July 15. Sanborn said that he argued that Whitefield’s need for a culvert had developed into an emergency situation and that the Army Corps should expedite their review of the application.