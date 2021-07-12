Cancel
Entertainment

Jarrett Walker on Flying Cars

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusing on a tweet by Scott Edgar that asserts that "a sizeable share of contemporary science fiction is really just bad faith rationales for not building bus lanes," Jarrett Walker examines the concept of flying cars in Ada Palmer's "Terra Ignota" books, which take place in "a 25th Century world where automated flying Uber has crushed all other modes of transport, creating a dreaded concentration of monopoly power from which flow the crises that drive the plot."

