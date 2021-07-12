Jarrett Walker on Flying Cars

Here is the video we were talking about this morning on Leo and Rebecca in the Morning. This is the craziest video you may see all this week. Wow, that is some scary stuff. This happened in Yuba City, California. I mean, peeps just driving and all of a sudden a car comes in flying off in the air from a highway above them and lands right in front of them. The car does several flips before landing upside down in front of this other car.