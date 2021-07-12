Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19: England's July 19 reopening confirmed and Covid passports recommended

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Confirming that England will lift almost all of its remaining coronavirus legal restrictions on 19 July, Boris Johnson said life will not "instantly revert" to normal. The prime minister said people must remain cautious, adding: "I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over." He said the government would continue to "expect and recommend" people wear face masks in crowded indoor places, such as public transport. And he said it would set out guidance for a gradual return to offices and workplaces. With cases and hospital admissions rising, there was "no easy answer" about when to ease restrictions, the prime minister said, with any further delay risking a bigger surge in the autumn.

Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

July 19: Three experts share their thoughts on the end of COVID restrictions in England

Zania Stamataki, senior lecturer in viral immunology, University of Birmingham. We have worked flat out around the world since COVID struck, to develop, test and deploy the fastest vaccines in the history of humankind. Immunity to coronavirus after natural infection is short-lived, but the approved vaccines are impressively effective. We don’t know the duration of vaccine-induced protection yet. What would happen if we throw caution to the wind and stop taking any precautions to restrict transmission after vaccination?
Public Healthdjmag.com

Clubs in England reopen as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

Nightclubs across England reopened last night (19th July) as all legal COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Last week, it was announced that England would proceed with “unlocking” the country, removing all legal coronavirus restrictions, including social distancing, mask requirements and capacity restrictions in clubs and music venues. As the clock struck...
Public Healthmixmag.net

COVID vaccine passports set to be made mandatory for clubs in England

Nightclubs and large venues in England will be made to enact a COVID Pass for entry policy from the end of September, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced today. Last week Boris Johnson had urged nightclubs to take part in the COVID Pass scheme that ensures all holders have either had a negative COVID test, are double vaccinated or have had the virus in the last 180 days and have antibodies - though this wasn't a legal requirement.
Public HealthBBC

19 July: England Covid restrictions ease as PM urges caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England. There are now no limits on how many people can meet or attend events; nightclubs reopened at midnight; and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants. Face coverings will...
Theater & DanceBBC

Covid-19: Shrewsbury nightclub reopens at midnight

As doors opened a minute past midnight at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, clubbers were treated to a special performance. Rozalla sang her dance hit Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) to a packed nightclub as venues across England took advantage of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday. It is the...
Public HealthTelegraph

Scottish airport chaos: SNP ridiculed over paper forms instead of digital Covid pass

Scots will be “disadvantaged” at airports because the SNP Government has not developed a digital Covid pass for international trips, travel industry leaders have warned. It is feared that Scots could face lengthy queues at airports and could be banned from using e-gates as, unlike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there is only a paper-based system to prove vaccination status.
PoliticsBBC

Stonehenge tunnel campaigners win court battle

Campaigners have won a court battle to prevent the "scandalous" construction of a road tunnel near Stonehenge. The £1.7bn Highways England project aimed to reduce A303 congestion but campaigners said it would detrimentally affect the world heritage site. The government approved plans in 2020 for a two-mile (3.2km) tunnel to...
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccine: Halifax circus and London festivals in jabs push

A circus, festivals and sporting events are among the "pop-up" vaccine clinics opening to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. NHS England said 31.5 million people were double-jabbed and it wanted "as many people vaccinated as possible". Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was "saving thousands of lives".
TrafficBBC

Row over funding cut for cycling routes

The government's funding cut for areas that dropped new cycling routes after local opposition is "unfortunate", the Liverpool City Region mayor has said. Pop-up cycle lanes and low traffic areas - often involving closing roads to motor vehicles - were set up in England during lockdown last year. But some...

