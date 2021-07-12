Covid-19: England's July 19 reopening confirmed and Covid passports recommended

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Confirming that England will lift almost all of its remaining coronavirus legal restrictions on 19 July, Boris Johnson said life will not "instantly revert" to normal. The prime minister said people must remain cautious, adding: "I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over." He said the government would continue to "expect and recommend" people wear face masks in crowded indoor places, such as public transport. And he said it would set out guidance for a gradual return to offices and workplaces. With cases and hospital admissions rising, there was "no easy answer" about when to ease restrictions, the prime minister said, with any further delay risking a bigger surge in the autumn.