MISSOULA, Mont. — The air quality in Missoula is unhealthy and unhealthy for sensitive groups in Frenchtown. Conditions in Seeley Lake are moderate. The air was a bit better this early morning than it was yesterday morning, but it’s not great. Air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Frenchtown and just hit Unhealthy in Missoula. Conditions are currently Moderate in Seeley Lake.