Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Did We Catch a Houston Astro in a Lie This Weekend?

By Stryker
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hang on. I thought we don't rip off Jose Altuve's shirt?. Will I ever let the Houston Astros cheating scandal go? Probably not. It's just insane to me how minor the Astro's punishment was for cheating their way to a World Series victory. They were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. No players were suspended because they cooperated with the investigation, which I thought was bulls***.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Major League Baseball#The White Sox#Alcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBNBC Sports

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night. In the Astros' first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Houston Astros can make to be World Series favorites

With the Houston Astros hoping to win another World Series this fall, improving the bullpen before the trade deadline should be a priority. Once again, as expected, the Houston Astros are looking like major players in MLB. Houston is in first place of the AL West and looks like a unit ready to try and bring home another pennant. After losing in the ALCS last year, Houston wants a return trip to the Fall Classic.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Aaron Judge has awesome response to suspected Jose Altuve troll

Jul 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) reacts as New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. When Aaron Judge took Zack...
MLBSporting News

Astros' Jose Altuve goes bare-chested after icing Yankees with walk-off homer

Jose Altuve and the Astros had a cold-blooded response to Aaron Judge and the Yankees on Sunday. Altuve tattooed a walk-off three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Houston an 8-7 win at Minute Maid Park. And while the comeback was tremendous from a Houston point of view, the celebration was even better.
MLBESPN

Cleveland Indians acquire OF Myles Straw from Houston Astros for reliever Phil Maton

CLEVELAND -- The Indians made another trade just before the deadline Friday, sending reliever Phil Maton to the AL West-leading Houston Astros for outfielder Myles Straw. Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for the speedy Straw, who will fill an open outfield spot for the remainder of this season -- and maybe beyond.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Altuve HR caps 6-run rally in 9th, Astros shock Yankees 8-7

HOUSTON — (AP) — Thousands of fans left Minute Maid Park with replica No. 27 Jose Altuve jerseys from a giveaway on Sunday. The Houston Astros star didn't make it off the field with his. Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of...
MLBWSET

Hillcats' Diaz shipped to Houston Astros at trade deadline

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At the MLB trade deadling on Friday, Lynchburg Hillcats catcher Yainer Diaz found himself getting the unlikely call to pack his bags. Late on Friday, the Houston Astros acquired Diaz and pitcher Phil Maton, in exchange for OF Myles Straw. Diaz, 22, has played his entire...
MLBMPNnow

Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (47-43) and Houston Astros (56-38) play the opener of a three-game set Monday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP J.C. Mejia is the projected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy