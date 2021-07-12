Cancel
California State

California's First West Nile Death of 2021 Confirmed

 18 days ago

California is reporting the state's first death this year from the West Nile virus. Public health officials say a resident of San Luis Obispo County died from complications of the mosquito-born virus. The agency warns that hot weather is increasing the number of mosquitoes, and therefore the risk of infecting humans. State figures show there have been more than 300 deaths from the West Nile virus in California since 2003.

