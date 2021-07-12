Allyson Felix strives for Olympic gold and equality for mothers — 'There is still a really long way to go'

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is set to compete in the 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics next week in what will be her fifth and final Olympic Games. Felix, whose Olympic career began in 2004, is currently tied with Merlene Ottey of Jamaica (1980-2000) as the third most decorated track and field Olympian of all time. The track star was slated to compete in the mixed-gender 4×400 relay on Friday, but the U.S. team was disqualified due to an exchange between the first and second legs, Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby.