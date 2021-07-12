Cancel
POTUS

Allyson Felix strives for Olympic gold and equality for mothers — 'There is still a really long way to go'

By Michelle Fox, @MFoxCNBC
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen runner Allyson Felix heads to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics, she'll go as a six-time gold medalist, as well as a fierce champion of athlete mothers. Felix called out her then-sponsor Nike in May 2019 for cutting her pay after the birth of her daughter, Camryn. Now she's advocating for child-care help for mothers as they train and compete for the Olympics and beyond.

