TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two robbery suspects were arrested on Friday afternoon after they led Toledo Police on a vehicle pursuit in East Toledo. Units were called to the 400 block of Fourth St. just before 1 p.m. when a suspect vehicle used in a felony theft of the Bambino’s Pizza in the 2200 block of Airport was spotted. The vehicle was occupied by Matthew Jester, 27, and Kayla Taylor, 24.