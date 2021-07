College internships are a popular option—and often required at some schools—for students who want to maximize their experiential learning. Internships also offer lucrative employment opportunities beyond graduation. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), an average of 66.4% of eligible interns receive full-time employment offers after graduating. But not all internships are paid, and some require extensive hours, making it hard to make time for paid work. Here’s what you should know about internships and how they impact your financial success during and after your college years.