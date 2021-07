OKOTOKS, AB, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (" Mullen Group", " We", " Our" and/or the " Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamil Murji as a new director of the Corporation effective July 27, 2021. Mr. Murji brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in areas which are important to the continued growth and development of Mullen Group. Mr. Murji was the president and CEO of Inter-Urban Delivery Service Ltd. and Argus Carriers Ltd. prior to these companies being acquired by Mullen Group on July 1, 2019. Mr. Murji has an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Western University's Richard Ivey School of Business.