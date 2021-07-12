Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Animation Execs in Cannes Call for Festivals to Launch Socially Engaged Films

By Lise Pedersen
SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of top animation professionals gathered in Cannes has underlined how festivals can help to promote a new generation of socially engaged animation films. “It is one of the main launching pads for this very specific kind of film, which needs that kind of exposure. We have such strong industries in Europe, especially in France, and we need that exposure from the A-list festivals,” said panel member Eleanor Coleman, head of animation and new media acquisitions at Indie Sales, the Paris-based outfit that sold the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” around the world after it premiered in the Cannes sidebar Directors’ Fortnight in 2016.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Amazon Rainforest#Indie Sales#Mexican#Fotosintesis Media#Special Touch Studios#Annecy 2018 Cristal#Les Films D Ici#Flee#Cinema Management Group#Danish#Scandinavian#Peruvian#The Cannes Film Market#Godo Films#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesNew York Post

Gerard Butler sues producers of 2013 film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ for $10M

Gerard Butler is suing the producers — including parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films — of his 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen.”. Butler, 51, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits. According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.
WorldPosted by
Variety

Chile’s 10th Sanfic Industria Sets Fall Dates, Touts Series and Genre Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Sanfic Industria, the biz component of Chile’s prominent Santiago Int’l Film Festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with a slew of activities over 10 days (Oct. 27 – Nov. 5), marking the second edition of the event this year. Given the slightly improved pandemic situation in Chile, Sanfic Industria will be a hybrid event, with some in-person activities, particularly for its expanded Sanfic Series and Morbido festival events. “This year is an anomaly as we held last year’s cancelled Sanfic Industria event in March and we’re now holding the 2021 edition in October,” said its director Gabriela Sandoval, who expects...
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: All the Cannes 2021 Trailers Available for Festival Films - Part 1

"Extraordinary accusations require extraordinary proof." With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.
Moviesfox13memphis.com

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 11

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 11 Yseult attends the "Les Intranquilles (The Restless)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 16, 2021, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook 5: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Information, context and mystery have been on my mind quite a bit since seeing the two new films that Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul brought to this year’s Cannes: his feature-length, Tilda Swinton-starring, Colombia-set Memoria, and the 13-minute “Night Colonies,” the segment that concludes The Year of the Everlasting Storm omnibus project, which collects seven short films about creativity in the time of Covid-19 from global arthouse heavyweights such as Jafar Panahi, Dominga Sotomayor and David Lowery. This is partly because Weerasethakul’s new films, like the rest of his cinema, negotiate the divide between our sensory and cognitive functions better than […]
MoviesFirst Showing

The Return of Festivals - Cannes 2021 Was All About Films & Friends

"Cinema is not dead," proclaimed Thierry Frémaux during the announcement of the official selection for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival a few months ago. He was right, of course, but we already knew that. Cinema will never die! It just took a little break during the 2020 pandemic year, with cinemas closed worldwide. But filmmakers were still working on films - finishing up post-production from their homes, or even filming new projects when they were finally allowed to resume production (with masks required along with extensive safety protocols). Aside from the 2020 Venice Film Festival held last September, which still took place in-person despite no vaccines available yet, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival is technically the second major film festival to resume "normal operation" following years of shut downs and pandemic restrictions worldwide. They wanted to get back to how it used to be, with 100% full cinemas, and thankfully nothing bad happened.
Beauty & Fashionwonderwall.com

Fashion hits and misses from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival was back in 2021! All the glitz and the glamour returned in July with the 74th iteration of the famed celebration of movies, and the fashion was a feast for the eyes. Wonderwall.com has rounded up the good and the bad style moments from the iconic event, starting with a flagrant miss from a fashion darling: Jodie Turner-Smith turned up at he "Stillwater" screening on July 8 in this Gucci production that started with a bustier-style bodice with studded embellishments and gave way to a feathered skirt that flowed from white to ombre yellow. She added equally over-the-top Gucci High Jewelry jewels to this excessive look.
MoviesDerrick

Even from afar, the Cannes Film Festival delivers movies worth celebrating

One of the wilder movies I've seen from the main competition slate of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a two-and-a-half-hour Russian drama called "Petrov's Flu." A film about a family of three in the grip of a pesky virus might seem either aptly or poorly timed, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and beguiling narrative detours, it's a madly disorienting romp through a wintry post-Soviet labyrinth that switches time frames and perspectives as though it were succumbing to a series of fevers, though here the condition being diagnosed is less a physical malady than a spiritual and institutional one.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Two Alumni Projects Win at Cannes Film Festival

At this weekend's closing ceremony on the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the jury of the Festival de Cannes gathered to announce the 74th annual winners of this most prestigious film festival. Film alumni Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović '17 and Frank Graziano '18 were awarded the Camera d'Or for Murina, and alumna Jasmin Freitas Tenucci '20 was given a Special Jury Mention for her short film, Céu de Agosto (August Sky).
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Regina King Reveals Her Plan To Push Diversity At Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France ― Regina King declared Friday she will keep fighting for diversity in Hollywood, even when the audience is an obstacle. “We do have a ways to go but part of it is going to be, even though the audience doesn’t want to hear it, the conversations have to continue,” the director and Oscar-winning actor said during Kering’s Women In Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival. “We have to keep shining a light on the fact that things aren’t reflective of what the rest of the world looks like, especially in America. That’s our export to the world ― movies. We have to continue to want to see stories told by and from different perspectives. ”
MoviesJacksonville Journal Courier

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal...
MoviesBBC

Cannes Film Festival 2021 highlights: Sun, stars and saliva

The Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close, and despite the pandemic it managed to gather a larger number film stars in the sunshine for the obligatory photo opportunities. This distinctive line-up of director Wes Anderson and actors Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray for their film The...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick 20 Cannes Film Festival Favorites

Jonas Carpignano completes his trilogy about a Calabrian town where African refugees, the Romani community and mafia exist side by side, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist: a teen girl (Swamy Rotolo) absorbing shocking discoveries about her adored father. The result (winner of the top prize in Directors’ Fortnight) is a film of haunting intimacy. — DAVID ROONEY.
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

First Anne Frank animated film debuts at Cannes festival

The first animated film based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews from film critics, reported Deutsche Welle. “Where is Anne Frank?” which premiered last week, revolves around a character named Kitty, Frank’s imaginary friend and alter-ego to whom she dedicated her diary.
Petswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton’s Dogs Won Acting Prizes at the Cannes Film Festival

Neither of Tilda Swinton’s two films at the Cannes Film Festival ended up winning the prestigious Palme D’Or, but the actor’s three dogs have won another coveted prize: the Palm Dog. The three springer spaniels—adorably named Rosy, Dora, and Snowbear—have been awarded best canine performance for their roles alongside Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II. Like Swinton Byrne, they made their feature film debut in 2019’s part I, which is inspired by the real-life experience of the director and longtime Swinton family friend Joanna Hogg.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Soko’s Guide to Having a Great Time at the Cannes Film Festival

Most people only experience the Cannes Film Festival via paparazzi pictures and celebrity social media updates, but Soko has been attending since her teens. The singer, actor, and muse to designers like Gucci's Alessandro Michele has been front and center at the festival since her breakthrough performance in 2009’s À l’origine and has repeatedly attended for business and pleasure in the years since. This year the star popped in to promote A Good Man, director Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s forthcoming drama but her trip wasn’t all work and no play. Traveling with her son Indigo, she found time for catching up with old friends, mornings at the beach, and taking in the work of her peers. Below Soko shares how she made her trip work for her and why returning to the festival continues to be meaningful.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Revisit Cannes Film Festival history

The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped up last weekend after a week of celebrating new films from around the world. Here’s a look back at some past winners throughout Cannes’ history, from its origin and struggles during World War II, through the 1950s and ’60s when it evolved as a place for commercial film industry exchange, to the ’70s and ’80s when selections broadened to include films from Asia, Oceania and South America, and through the ’90s to present day where the festival has cemented its role as an international platform for film and filmmakers.
Water Mill, NYEast Hampton Star

Black Films Tackle Social Issues in Festival

The stigma attached to mental illness, the impact of gentrification on Black communities, and persistence in the face of adversity and self-doubt are the themes of the second annual Black Film Festival, a co-presentation of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center and the Parrish Art Museum. The two-part festival will take place outdoors at the Water Mill museum at 8 p.m. Friday and Friday, July 30.
Movieswhatzup.com

Jarring French horror film wins big at Cannes festival

French horror film Titane won the grand prize, the Palme d’Or, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Space Jam: A New Legacy took the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office over the weekend despite terrible reviews and word of mouth, selling a solid $31 million over its first three days of release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy