Animation Execs in Cannes Call for Festivals to Launch Socially Engaged Films
A panel of top animation professionals gathered in Cannes has underlined how festivals can help to promote a new generation of socially engaged animation films. "It is one of the main launching pads for this very specific kind of film, which needs that kind of exposure. We have such strong industries in Europe, especially in France, and we need that exposure from the A-list festivals," said panel member Eleanor Coleman, head of animation and new media acquisitions at Indie Sales, the Paris-based outfit that sold the Oscar-nominated "My Life as a Zucchini" around the world after it premiered in the Cannes sidebar Directors' Fortnight in 2016.
