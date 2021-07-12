Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Arrow, OK

NSU-Broken Arrow to showcase water-inspired art exhibit

Tahlequah Daily Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROKEN ARROW — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Gallery exhibit will feature artist Angela Reaves through July 28. The exhibit, titled “Lead Me to Water,” will be the first time Reaves’ art has been featured in a gallery setting. “My inspiration for this collection is my intense love of all bodies of water,” Reaves said. “I find immense peace and tranquility just by being near a body of water. I will forever try to capture their beauty so that I can keep that same peace and tranquility in my reach at all times.”

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibit#Nsu#Nsu Broken Arrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy