NSU-Broken Arrow to showcase water-inspired art exhibit

BROKEN ARROW — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Gallery exhibit will feature artist Angela Reaves through July 28. The exhibit, titled “Lead Me to Water,” will be the first time Reaves’ art has been featured in a gallery setting. “My inspiration for this collection is my intense love of all bodies of water,” Reaves said. “I find immense peace and tranquility just by being near a body of water. I will forever try to capture their beauty so that I can keep that same peace and tranquility in my reach at all times.”