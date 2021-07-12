Cancel
Production begins on new 'Fairly OddParents' series for Paramount+

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has started production on a new Fairly OddParents series for Paramount+ that combines animation and live-action.

The 13-episode first season will take place years after the original Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001 to 2017 on Nickelodeon.

The new show will follow Timmy Turner's 13-year-old cousin Vivian 'Viv' Turner and her new stepbrother Roy Ragland as they are entrusted with fairy godparents Wanda and Cosmo.

Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) is voicing Viv with Tyler Wladis (Single Parents) as Roy Ragland. Original voice cast members Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice Wanda and Cosmo, respectively.

Co-stars include Laura Bell Bundy as Roy's mom Rachel Ragland, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Viv's dad Ty Turner and Imogen Cohen as friend Zina Zacarias.

Nickelodeon Studios is producing the new Fairly OddParents. Showrunner Christopher J. Nowak executive produces with Samantha Martin. Butch Hartman and Fred Seibert are producing. Mike Caron directed and executive produced the pilot.

