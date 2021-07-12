First Batch Of BrightDrop EV600 Vans To Be Built By Outside Supplier

GM has no intention of helping aftermarket tuners make the C8 better. Back in 2019, before the C8 Corvette was officially launched, we learned that not even Hennessey would be able to tune the C8 Corvette because of its encrypted ECU. Needless to say, the aftermarket world has tried its best to work with GM to get access to the ECU or manage to break through its security, but so far nothing has really worked.