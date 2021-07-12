First Batch Of BrightDrop EV600 Vans To Be Built By Outside Supplier
General Motors has hired an outside supplier to build the first batch of its BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery vans. GM told Reuters this week that it had hired German automotive supplier Kuka AG to produce the first examples of its BrightDrop EV600 vans. This strategy will allow GM to deliver the first examples to FedEx in a more timely manner, with production now expected to start in October of this year instead of November. The vehicles will be produced at Kuka AG’s facility in Livonia, Michigan.gmauthority.com
