This is one of the best moves and incentives by an employer I have ever seen and a great way to get new employees. Walmart announced that starting by the middle of August 2021, Walmart will be helping its employees gain further education by paying 100% of their tuition and books. They will be doing this not only for full-time employees but part-time employees as well. Walmart is doing this program to attract potential employees and retain their best employees at the store.