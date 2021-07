With 180-degree full room coverage by 3 cameras, Jabra PanaCast 4K video conferencing camera brings your meeting to a new level. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The PanaCast is a premium 4K webcam that works with both PC and Mac. As shown in the images, the video conferencing camera delivers a sleek modern design that complements to your desktop setup. Meanwhile, with a standard 1/4″ 20 thread, you can attach the webcam to a mini tripod or optional PanaCast table stand. And an optional wall mount allows you to mount it on the wall.