During Ubisoft's Q1 earnings call, the publisher confirmed that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still happening, but it's currently still "too early" to discuss the game. As reported by PC Gamer, during the call, an investor asked Ubisoft CFO Fredrick Duguet if Beyond Good and Evil 2, which was announced more than four years ago now, would launch during Ubisoft's 2024 fiscal year, meaning sometime after May 1st, 2023. Duguet replied saying, "We've progressed well with Beyond Good & Evil 2, but it's too early to tell you at this stage."