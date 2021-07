Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has officially REOPENED! While the resort’s Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Villas have been open to DVC members for some time, the resort remained closed to all guests, until NOW – July 19! Not only can guests now stay in one of the new Moana-themed rooms, but they can also enjoy the reopening of the popular lounge, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. Disney Cast Members took to social media to share a view photos as they celebrated the resort reopening.