Woman killed, man wounded after someone shot at their car in Hyde Park

A woman was killed and a man was wounded early Monday when someone in another vehicle fired shots as they drove in their vehicle, causing them to crash in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. at Brynhurst and Florence avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. L. Hoffman told City News Service.

The victims’ vehicle crashed at Brynhurst Avenue, she said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The man was taken to a hospital by paramedics, and had stable vital signs.

Both victims were between the ages of 20 and 25, police said.

No suspect description was available.