Saturday’s Forecast High: 83F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 61F…. A cold front will track southeast across the region today, bringing a slight chance for scattered showers and t-storms later this afternoon and into this evening. There’s even an outside chance for a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds. Stay tuned for updates! Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s. Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the 70s to around 80F.