Sun Named Academic All-American

Lexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program's impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team. A two-time academic all-district selection, Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball student-athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska's total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.