Music

When Eagles Joined Richard Marx: Book Excerpt

By Allison Rapp
98.7 WFGR
 19 days ago
Singer-songwriter Richard Marx looks back on a lifetime of memories in his recently released memoir, Stories to Tell. The making of his breakthrough 1987 hit single "Don't Mean Nothing," which appeared on his self-titled debut album, was a particularly unforgettable experience as it included a collaboration with three members of one his favorite bands: Eagles.

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

