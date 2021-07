The clock is ticking as DaniLeigh's due date approaches and the expectant mother has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump. For months, people have speculated that DaniLeigh was with child, but while the gossip ran through social media and headlines, the Def Jam artist remained silent about her bundle of joy. It was only after one of her family members reportedly accidentally shared a photo of her that DaniLeigh decided to step forward and live her pregnancy out loud.