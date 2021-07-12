Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iut6M_0auWneZO00
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of the "Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019. Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event. There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show airing on CBS. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

Comments / 5

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Emmy Nominations#Ap#The Microsoft Theatre#Cbs#Emmys Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Governors Balls Canceled, Creative Arts Ceremonies to Be Held With Limited Live Audiences

A year after COVID-19 forced the Primetime Emmys ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies to be almost entirely virtual, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys will take place with “limited live audiences of nominees and guests” — meaning each nominee gets a plus-one — over the weekend of Sept. 11-12 at L.A. LIVE. The ceremonies will then be edited down and broadcast on FXX Sept. 18.
CelebritiesThe Day

Cedric the Entertainer performs Saturday at Foxwoods

Cedric the Entertainer? I’d call him Cedric the Overachiever. Not that he isn’t entertaining — he definitely is — but Cedric’s resume over the years is jam-packed with quality work. Right now, of course, he’s starring in the popular sitcom “The Neighborhood” on CBS. He executive produces the show, which...
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Emmy Awards Breaks Record Of Nominations For People Of Color

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19. And this year’s nominations, announced on July 13, have a lot more diversity. Performers of color composed 44 percent of the acting nominations—the biggest number ever besting the 36 percent set in 2018 and 2020. For the past five...
TV & VideosMartinsville Bulletin

Emmy awards are funny business

TODAY’S WORD is nomenclature. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand. FRIDAY’S WORD was is lugubrious. It means exaggeratedly or affectedly mournful, dark and dramatic. Example: The...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Entertainers Top the List for 2021 Emmy Nominations

THE Covid-19 PANDEMIC wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry—cinemas closed their doors and live theater was brought to an abrupt halt. Now with the increase in vaccinations across the country, live entertainment has an opportunity at redemption. The 73rd Emmy Awards are on the horizon, and the Academy released its...
TV & Videospbs.org

PSB Programs Win Emmy Awards

Several PBS programs have won Emmy Awards, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. PBS and PBS KIDS originally received 16 Daytime Emmy nominations. Fellow public television nominees include programs distributed by American Public Television (APT), which air on PBS stations, earning nine nominations. The nominations were announced June 28 by NATAS.
Entertainmentmetroatlantaceo.com

Americans Set The Stage For The Return Of Live Entertainment

In 2020, the pandemic brought the curtain down on entertainment across the nation as sports, concerts and other live events were postponed or canceled entirely. Entertainment venues from box offices to sports arenas and performance halls are mounting a quick recovery in 2021: new data from Allianz Partners USA's 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index* shows that Americans are now ready to resume engaging in large-scale entertainment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Reality Host – Nicole Byer Could Make History as the First Black Woman to Win an Emmy for Hosting

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Who Is Most Likely to Become Permanent Host?

Jeopardy! continues to chug along following longtime host Alex Trebek‘s death with familiar faces stepping in to temporarily take up the gig, but who will be replacing the legendary host full-time? It’s a question fans have been asking for a while as guests continue to appear throughout Season 37. Several...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'NCIS' Season 19: What We Know so Far As Release Date Revealed

NCIS has been off screens since May, but the wait before Season 19 comes to CBS is nearly over. The long-running crime procedural is among the dozen-or-so shows that the network has confirmed the release date for. We know when NCIS will return later in 2021, but we also know...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 5

Community Policy