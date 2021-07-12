Samsung SDS releases blockchain-based "Paperless" service for its clients
Samsung SDS has announced the launch of its new service, Paperless, which uses blockchain technology to solve falsification issues and document forgery. The latest utility in Samsung's cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) business safely administers a wide range of documents that are susceptible to falsification and forgery like certificates, consent forms, and contracts, with the help of blockchain technology.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0