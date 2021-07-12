Cancel
Business

Samsung SDS releases blockchain-based "Paperless" service for its clients

By Fiza Ali
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung SDS has announced the launch of its new service, Paperless, which uses blockchain technology to solve falsification issues and document forgery. The latest utility in Samsung's cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) business safely administers a wide range of documents that are susceptible to falsification and forgery like certificates, consent forms, and contracts, with the help of blockchain technology.

#Samsung Sds #Blockchain #Paperless
