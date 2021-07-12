Samsung SDS releases blockchain-based "Paperless" service for its clients

Samsung Electronics reported its Q2 2021 earnings yesterday. The company has done well overall and its memory business is no exception. The firm is expecting to see continuous growth in this division, especially in the case of DRAM products that are designed for the high-end server and high-performance computing (HPC) markets. That's why Samsung has been pushing its high-density memory modules for such use-cases and the company recently released the industry's first 512GB DDR5 DRAM module, a truly high capacity solution from any angle you look at.