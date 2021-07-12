Head & Heal

My adult daughters got into their first ever fist fight ever while my husband and I were out tonight. the younger one got yelled at, name called, head locked, and punched in the jaw. The older one got punched in the stomach. lots of old wounds the younger has been carrying since 2 years old with the older one having manipulated the younger one all her life. trust issues and many hurts. also for my grandson, cuz he was around during the fight between his mother and his aunt. the younger one needs to be heard, seen, and supported by her dad. also apologized to for being devalued m, shut down, ignored, and belittled by him also. wisdom for me and unity between me and my husband.