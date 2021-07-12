Cancel
Tom Green County, TX

Narcotics investigation leads to drug seizure and arrest

FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 18 days ago
On Friday, July 9, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Franklin Eddie Pullen in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

A search of the vehicle led to seizure of a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia indicative of the distribution of narcotics.

Pullen was arrested for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance and an existing parole warrant. The manufacture/delivery charge carries a penalty of up to 99 years in prison.

In  a press release, the sheriff's office thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation.

