Narcotics investigation leads to drug seizure and arrest

On Friday, July 9, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Franklin Eddie Pullen in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

A search of the vehicle led to seizure of a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia indicative of the distribution of narcotics.

Pullen was arrested for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance and an existing parole warrant. The manufacture/delivery charge carries a penalty of up to 99 years in prison.

In a press release, the sheriff's office thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation.