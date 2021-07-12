Cancel
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man spends wedding night in jail after getting violent with guests

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6gAw_0auWmrgy00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After tying the knot, a Lehigh Acres groom spent his wedding night in the Lee County Jail after getting aggressive with his guests.

Jeffery Johnson, 22, was arrested on Saturday, July 10, after acting belligerent around some of his wedding guests, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at Trinity Street East in Lehigh Acres and saw some wedding guests holding Johnson back from others. When deputies were taking control of the situation, Johnson is accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting on deputies.

Once put into handcuffs, Johnson was taken to the Lee County Jail for booking. He faces a battery charge and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, deputies said.

Johnson has since bonded out of jail.

