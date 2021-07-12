Cancel
TV Series

'FBoy Island' Trailer: Find Out if Nice Guys Really Do Finish Last (Video)

By Aarohi Sheth
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max has released the trailer for "FBoy Island," a new reality dating series hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser ("The Nikki Glaser Podcast," "One Night with Nikki Glaser"). The series will follow three women who move to a tropical island with 24 single men — 12 of whom...

TheWrap

TheWrap

TV Series
defpen

HBO Max Shares The First Trailer For 'FBOY Island'

As much as critics and viewers make jokes and ridicule reality dating shows, networks continue to reap the benefits of high ratings, fan far and revenue. So, why would they ever stop making them? Over the years, viewers have watched with excitement as shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind and Love Island have dominated popular culture. This year, a new title is looking to add its name to that list of classic dating shows. It’s a little show called F*ck Boy Island on HBO Max and the first trailer just dropped.
TV & Videos
Variety

Why Nikki Glaser Went Into 'FBoy Island' Thinking F-Boys Could Change

On a tropical island, three women walk among 24 men, handing out wristbands to a select few with whom they will then be able to spend some alone time during a party that evening. They only just met these men moments ago, making the initial decision one based primarily on looks and vibes, but for the rest of the show, personality — and character — will need to factor into their choices in a big way. After all, a dozen of the men are there as “nice guys,” who may really want to settle down, while the other self-identified in their auditions as “f-boys,” who are likely more into games than long-term romance.
TV Series

Check Out The Trailer For 'Only Murders in the Building'

Look, we’re just gonna say it – the synopsis and trailer for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building looks hilarious, and we’re really, really here for the mess this is gonna be. Because it’s gonna be a mess, that’s a given. It just looks like it’s gonna be a really, really fun on.
TV & Videos

FBoy Island

“A Simple Pleasure”: How Two Reality Veterans Plan to Lure Viewers to ‘FBoy Island’. On first viewing, reality dating show FBoy Island may seem to appeal to a specific audience. But creator Elan Gale says that as viewers stick around to see the first season evolve, the new HBO…. This...
TV & Videos

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser was looking at a list of upcoming reality TV productions, searching for a project that might be a good fit for her comedic talent, when one title leapt out: Fboy Island. It…. “A Simple Pleasure”: How Two Reality Veterans Plan to Lure Viewers to ‘FBoy Island’. On first...
Movies

The Trailer For Netflix's 'Vivo' Is Here

There’s something comforting about animation. Maybe it’s that it takes us back to our childhood, makes us feel like we are kids again. Maybe it’s just that it reminds us of when things were easy, which we all need these days. Either way, the trailer for Vivo, the upcoming Netflix animated film, sure had me smiling this morning. And hopefully, it can do the same to you.
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Native Makes the Cut for FBoy Island

27-year-old Fernando Titus is a chiropractor and Bobsled Olympic Hopeful who was born and raised in Jersey City and currently resides in Santa Monica, CA. After years of trying out for reality shows, McNair Academic alum Fernando Titus has made it as a contestant on FBoy Island, HBO Max’s newest dating competition series!
TV Series
TheWrap

Why 'Euphoria' Took the Special Episode Route After COVID Shutdown

Coming off a whoosh of buzz for its first season (plus a history-making Emmy win for lead actress Zendaya), “Euphoria” seemed primed to become one of the chief watercooler players going into a second season due to its provocative and frank look at teenage life. And then just as the makers of the HBO drama were in the process of beginning their awaited sophomore year, they were completely shut down by a little pandemic virus that we’ve all learned makes TV production awfully difficult.
TV Series

New 'Gossip Girl' Features Original Cameo No One Saw Coming

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the fourth episode of Gossip Girl. You know you love her … or love to hate her! Georgina Sparks, the troublemaker who constantly stirred up drama on the original Gossip Girl, made a quasi-cameo in the fourth episode of the HBO Max continuation series, which dropped on Thursday, July 29.
TV Series
TheWrap

'Sweet Tooth' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Here’s a treat: “Sweet Tooth” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Thursday. The second season of the fantasy series will consist of eight hour-long episodes. Here’s the official synopsis for the show, which debuted its first season June 4: Ten years ago “The Great...
TV & Videos

Movies On HBO: "TOM & JERRY"

Ah, the antics of the old cat and mouse. You do know that this duo goes way back to the 1940s? Their notoriety started when they appeared in 161 theatrical shorts for MGM movies. That series of shorts feature comic fights between two lifelong enemies, a house cat (Tom) and a mouse (Jerry). The plots of each short usually center on Tom and Jerry’s numerous attempts to have the best of each other and the mayhem and destruction that follows. Despite Tom’s clever strategies, he rarely succeeds in getting the best of Jerry. However, on several occasions, they have displayed genuine friendship and concern for each other’s well-being. At other times, the pair set aside their rivalry in order to pursue a common goal, such as when a baby escapes the watch of a negligent babysitter, causing Tom and Jerry to pursue the baby and keep it away from danger. Despite their endless attacks on one another, they have saved each other’s lives every time they were truly in danger. All these decades later they are still, as the poster states – “Best of enemies-worst of friends”
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

