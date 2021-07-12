Vertical Chicken Roasting Pans Are The Best Way To Recreate Rotisserie Chicken At Home
For many people, roasted chicken is one of the finest simple meals out there. The delicious crispy skin from the olive oil, the marinade, the basting, the flavorful and juicy inside, and the ease of cooking a whole chicken are unmatched. One of the best ways to get an even roast is to use a vertical chicken roasting pan, as it ensures the chicken cooks evenly all around so you get the perfect roast chicken every time.www.wideopeneats.com
