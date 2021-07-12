Cancel
Food & Drinks

Vertical Chicken Roasting Pans Are The Best Way To Recreate Rotisserie Chicken At Home

By Rachel Pasche
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 18 days ago
For many people, roasted chicken is one of the finest simple meals out there. The delicious crispy skin from the olive oil, the marinade, the basting, the flavorful and juicy inside, and the ease of cooking a whole chicken are unmatched. One of the best ways to get an even roast is to use a vertical chicken roasting pan, as it ensures the chicken cooks evenly all around so you get the perfect roast chicken every time.

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
