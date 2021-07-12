Cancel
Raven-Symoné and Loni Love to Host This Weekend’s Children’s/Animation and Fiction/Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Raven-Symoné and Loni Love have been tapped to host the next two Daytime Emmy ceremonies, which will be held virtually this weekend by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supplementing the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys telecast on CBS last month, the Daytime Emmys Children’s & Animation awards will be handed out on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET, while the Daytime Emmys Fiction & Lifestyle awards will be announced on Sunday, July 18, ay 8 p.m. Both events will be streamed on NATAS’ Emmy OTT platform.

The children’s and animation ceremony will be hosted by Raven-Symoné, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. Other presenters scheduled to appear include Emily Calandrelli (“Xploration Outer Space”), Millie Davis (“Odd Squad”) and Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”).

The fiction and lifestyle ceremony will be hosted by Love, marking her second time hosting one of NATAS’ Daytime Emmy ceremonies. Other presenters scheduled are boxing world champion and TV personality Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres (“Un Nuevo Dia”), Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“A House Divided”) and Jodi Long (“Dash & Lily”).

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.

Among the big winners on the CBS telecast, which was hosted by Sheryl Underwood and aired on June 25: “Kelly Clarkson Show” won for best entertainment talk show, while Kelly Clarkson won for entertainment talk host. “General Hospital” was named top daytime drama, as well as lead drama actor (Maurice Benard), supporting actor (Max Gail), directing team for a drama, technical team for a drama and casting for a drama.

Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” once again picked up award for best game show, while the late Alex Trebek won another Emmy for game show host.

The live-stream of the July 17 and 18 Daytime Emmy ceremonies will be available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, executive producers; Lisa Armstrong, senior producer; Rachel Schwartz, writer and manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, executive director, Daytime Awards Administration. Both the children’s/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies will be directed and co-executive produced by David Parks of Viewfinder.

