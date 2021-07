Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry into nightclubs in England from the end of September, it has been announced. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi made the announcement today (19th July), less than 24 hours after clubs were given permission to reopen without restrictions as part of England’s “unlocking”. Speaking to the House of Commons, Zahawi said that, from Autumn, negative Covid-19 tests will “no longer be sufficient” to gain entry into clubs and other "crowded venues".