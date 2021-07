For the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer, Mark Hoppus has picked up his bass and jammed along to some blink-182 tracks. With a particular focus on the pop-punks’ 2003 Untitled album, the bassist took to his Twitch channel to run through Asthenia, Always, Easy Target, Here’s Your Letter and Violence, plus 2005 Greatest Hits single Not Now, and the amusing 14-second Built This Pool from 2016’s ace California album (as caught on YouTube by HimynameisSean, Blink Clips and dcrusher).