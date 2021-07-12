Giants 2021 roster profile: DT Danny Shelton big man with big shoes to fill

NEW YORK GIANTS (6-10) CAMP SITE: East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST YEAR: Despite the devastating injury to RB Saquon Barkley in the second game of the season and a 1-7 start under rookie coach Joe Judge, the Giants went on a four-game winning streak and went 5-3 in the second half of the season. They were in first place until losing to the Cardinals, Browns and Ravens in December. DL Leonard Williams, who was franchised last season, had a breakout year to lead Patrick Graham's unexpectedly good defense. QB Daniel Jones was inconsistent, but provided a much-needed spark with his legs. James Bradberry gave New York a shutdown cornerback. LB Blake Martinez was a sure tackler in the middle, and a group of young defensive backs and linebackers provided Graham's defense with versatility. PK Graham Gano was automatic and special teams were generally good. The Giants have made the playoffs once (2016) since winning the Super Bowl after the '11 season.