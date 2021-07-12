Quarantine Boredom Inspires Person To Construct Pawsome Giant Kitty Play Structure

"Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it! Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in you…. "Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it! Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in your yard. Step 2: Wait for cats to visit! Attract cats with food and then watch them romp with your toys! More than 40 varieties of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—might stop by. Rare cats are rumored to roam the neighborhood too, but you'll need particular items to entice those elusive felines. Each visitor is logged in your Catbook. Become a master kitty collector and fill it up! You can even make albums of your cat photos, or save them to your device and use them as wallpaper! If you've found a bug or have other concerns, please contact our technical support team. [Technical Support] [email protected] We may wish to respond to your inquiry. If you're using an e-mail spam filter, please disable it before you contact us, or add @hit-point.co.jp to your list of allowed addresses.