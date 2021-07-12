Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Quarantine Boredom Inspires Person To Construct Pawsome Giant Kitty Play Structure

By wizkalila
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey, folks! So, what can you say was your greatest quarantine achievement? Many of us got in touch with our lazy sides, maybe you lounged around the house, or maybe you used all the newly found free time to do something totally awesome. Well, this Imgur user definitely falls under the second category. Using quarantine to their advantage, they constructed this amazing kitty hang out structure. Cat hammock included!

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitty#Boredom#Quarantine#Jealousy#Wizkalila 1#Catio#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Petsalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jerome: Big Kitty, Big Personality

Jerome is a big kitty with an equally large personality! At 2 years old, this handsome tabby loves his human friends, even going so far as to try to follow them when they leave his enclosure. In his new home, you can bet Jerome will be constantly by your side.
Relationship Advicekcrw.com

Finding love in quarantine, trying to keep it alive in person

Finding and getting to know a love interest was difficult before COVID-19. Then came the pandemic lockdown, and rather than give up on love, singles started dating virtually. With many people scared to meet face-to-face, some dating apps offered the option to video date. But can you really get to know someone virtually? And the choices you made during the isolation and anxiety of a worldwide crisis — would you make the same ones under “normal” circumstances?
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Family Fun: Parade of Paws promises to be a pawsome fundraiser

The Spokane Humane Society’s 18th annual Parade of Paws promises music, shopping and furry fun for all ages. All pledges and donations raised will give homeless dogs and cats lifesaving resources toward forever homes. The 2- to 4-mile walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Humane Society at 6607...
AnimalsTouchArcade

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+

"Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it! Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in you…. "Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it! Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in your yard. Step 2: Wait for cats to visit! Attract cats with food and then watch them romp with your toys! More than 40 varieties of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—might stop by. Rare cats are rumored to roam the neighborhood too, but you'll need particular items to entice those elusive felines. Each visitor is logged in your Catbook. Become a master kitty collector and fill it up! You can even make albums of your cat photos, or save them to your device and use them as wallpaper! If you've found a bug or have other concerns, please contact our technical support team. [Technical Support] [email protected] We may wish to respond to your inquiry. If you're using an e-mail spam filter, please disable it before you contact us, or add @hit-point.co.jp to your list of allowed addresses.
Petsnohoartsdistrict.com

Time to Take Control to Help Your Dog.

Today’s blog is going to give you some key points to think about when you are trying to take control to help your dog in a few different situations. Take control to help your dog. So, let’s focus on two major things from a dog’s point of view:. Space. Give...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Charleston Press

‘Friends’ call girl to go outside and play together, hours later she returns home covered in blood and bruises, being beaten continuously for hours

Brittany, the mother of the 10-year-old Callie, was happy to let her daughter play with her friends after they knocked on the front door of her apartment to ask if she could come next door to play with them. The mother regretted her decision a few hours later when the little girl came back home covered in blood all over her face and bruises.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Why you should NEVER sleep with a fan on overnight during the heatwave: Experts reveal air blowing can trigger allergy and asthma attacks

With much of England set to sizzle in highs of up to 90F today, many will be turning to their electrics fans in a desperate bid to cool down come bedtime. But while fans are an ideal way to stay cool for short periods of time, keeping them on all night may have several negative impacts on your health, according to Sleep Advisor reports.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment five masked men surround a family home before one tries to trick the owner into opening his door by pretending to be a lost kid

Five men in hoodies, masks and gloves tried to trick a homeowner into letting them in so they could rob a house by pretending to be 'a random kid' and pleading for help. Frightening security footage showed the group of thugs lurking around their target's house on a quiet street in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, at 11pm on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy