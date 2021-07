Don’t call it a proper tour, but Code Orange have announced a series of concerts this fall taking place across the U.S. The band’s previously announced September 24 show in Pittsburgh is a reprise, of sorts, of the one that was supposed to serve as their record release show in March 2020. The band ended up pivoting it into a livestream when the pandemic struck, a performance that united the metal world and gave us an escape in a very difficult time.