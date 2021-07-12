Cancel
Public Safety

‘Suspicious’ peanuts stuffed with meth found at Tennessee shipment center, feds say

By Bailey Aldridge
Lexington Herald-Leader
 18 days ago

Hundreds of grams of meth were found hidden inside peanut shells at a Tennessee shipping facility, officials say. On June 29, an X-ray spotted “suspicious anomalies” within a shipment labeled as “Regional bread roasted peanuts regional dust sweet made of corn” at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

