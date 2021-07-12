Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starkville, MS

Man charged with Starkville robbery

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 19 days ago

STARKVILLE • Police have charged a man with the Sunday night robbery outside a chicken restaurant.

Authorities said the incident in the parking lot of Wingstop on Highway 12 was not random, that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Police called the crime "domestic related."

Deairious Cooper, 29, was arrested Sunday night and charged with strong-arm robbery, possession of weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail on July 11 at 11:06 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
5K+
Followers
276
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Starkville, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy