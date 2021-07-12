Man charged with Starkville robbery

STARKVILLE • Police have charged a man with the Sunday night robbery outside a chicken restaurant.

Authorities said the incident in the parking lot of Wingstop on Highway 12 was not random, that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Police called the crime "domestic related."

Deairious Cooper, 29, was arrested Sunday night and charged with strong-arm robbery, possession of weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail on July 11 at 11:06 p.m.