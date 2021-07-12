Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Darkest Hour Are In Writing Mode

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has now been more than four years since the release of Darkest Hour’s most recent album, Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora. That’s the longest we’ve ever had to wait in-between Darkest Hour records! Granted, there was that whole pesky pandemic thing last year, and guitarist Mike Schleibaum has spent at least some time working on The Extinction of You, the forthcoming seven-song release from his other project, Zealot R.I.P. (which also features Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison).

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darkest Hour#Zealot R I P#Pig Destroyer#Ivakota#Patreon#Palladium#Ma#Shadows Fall#Metal Injection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheprp.com

Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour, Etc.) Debut “Red Queen Phenomenon”

Supergroup Zealot R.I.P. have released the track “Red Queen Phenomenon” from their album “The Extinction Of You“. That new effort is presently on course for a September 10th release through Three One G Records. Blake Harrison commented of the song:. “‘Red Queen Phenomenon‘-Had a couple rough nights out with some...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Video Premiere: Terminalist, “Estranged Reflection”

Danish genre-melders Terminalist have a healthy respect for both the new and old, at once paying respect to the forefathers of metal while taking influence from what’s going on around them now. On “Estranged Reflection,” the official video for which we’re pleased to premiere to the world today, the band channels the proggy, jazz-inflected thrash of yesteryear — Voivod and Coroner, most notably — and infuses it with a newer-school approach (ala Skeletonwitch and Revocation). But Terminalist are far from mere copy-cats or chameleons: the X-factor is a subtle post-punk influence, and you’ll know it when you hear it.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Darkest Hour

The Camerons are falling like a house of cards. Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 put all of the characters in compromising positions, but the payoff was spectacular. Ward and Rafe have long felt like their family was superior to everyone in Outer Banks, but there's no turning back now.
MusicMetalSucks

Cradle of Filth Annonunce New Album Existence is Futile, Stream First Single “Crawling King Chaos”

Cradle of Filth have announced their unlucky-thirteenth full-length studio album. It will be called Existence is Futile, which is a really original name for a record. The band has also released the first single from Existence is Futile, “Crawling King Chaos.” It’s a solid song, even if the band isn’t any breaking new ground here; I’m especially into the vertiginous, funhouse-run-amok section that starts are the 3:11 mark.
MusicMetalSucks

The Bronx Channel Their Mariachi Alter Egos on “Mexican Summer”

The Bronx have released “Mexican Summer,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Bronx VI. Other singles from the album so far include “White Shadow,” “Superbloom” and “Watering the Well” (I may’ve missed one in there somewhere). All of them sound appropriately Bronxy — the blend of rock, blues and punk we’ve grown to love over the years — and “Mexican Summer,” with a mid-paced groove that refs the band-members’ alter egos in Mariachi el Bronx, is certainly no exception.
Musicmetalinjection

The 10 Best Joey Jordison Video Clips On The Internet

As the world mourns the loss of prolific multi-instrumentalist Joey Jordison, I found myself revisiting his work like many other fans out there. You may know Joey as the drummer of Slipknot and guitarist of Murderdolls, but with a line of additional accolades including Scar The Martyr, Sinsaenum, and Vimic he leaves a lifetime of work for us to cherish beyond his years.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Brian Cook (Botch, Russian Circles, etc) releasing solo album as Torment & Glory (stream a track)

Prolific veteran bassist Brian Cook (of Botch, These Arms Are Snakes, Russian Circles, Sumac, and more) now has yet another new project, Torment & Glory, a singer/songwriter-style solo project whose debut album We Left a Note with an Apology comes out August 27 via Sargent House (pre-order). The first single is "No Big Crime," a gorgeous, somber, folky song that's a far cry from the heavy music Brian is best known for. It's genuinely great stuff, and it comes with a grainy video directed by Bobby Markos that you can check out right here:
MusicMetalSucks

Two More New Serj Tankian Songs: “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues”

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has continued the barrage of music from his next album, Cinematique, an assemblage of 25 cinematic compositions that roam through classical and modern soundscapes. Today sees two more new songs come to light — “Waiting for the Submarine” and “Blues” — following two other pairs earlier this week, first “Entitled” and “Piano,” then “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin.”
Musicgrizzlybutts.com

PANDEMICOUTBREAK – Skulls Beneath the Cross (2021) | REVIEW

To answer your first question, no, these guys did not form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, but in fact formed as a duo under this name in Gdansk circa late 2014 as a speed/thrash metal band, soon to include three other members that primarily featured on their first EP ‘Rise of the Damned‘ (2016). Apart from some interesting provenance that suggests these guys are big fans of both classic thrash metal and underground 80’s heavy metal in general that first EP isn’t particularly relevant to the band as they are today. After some significant line-up changes a second EP (‘Collecting the Trophies‘, 2018) would hone in on a true death/thrash metal sound, a brutal and uncompromising style that hadn’t yet found its own voice or anything particularly clever beyond a ruthless attack. As far as I’ve gathered the band split up in 2019, they focused on a side project Frightful (who are pretty solid, too) and reformed Pandemic Outbreak not too long after, reprising the previous line-up with a different bassist. If I were to check the timeline, the press materials and read between the lines they’d been working on this record for nearly two years and perhaps not initially considering the first bits of songwriting as a Pandemic Outbreak release, but it must’ve ended up going the way of death/thrash and they already had a cool band name.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

PAX East 21: The Darkest Tales is a Fractured Fable

I honestly didn’t know anything about The Darkest Tales before I was presented with the opportunity to demo it. I quickly discovered it’s being developed by Trinity Games and published by 101XP. What’s especially fun about the game is it’s a really fractured fable. Think Toy Story mixed with some of older, darker fairy tales, and you’re on the right track. And though The Darkest Tales is slated to come to pretty much everything, including Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, I demoed it on Steam.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“I’ve tried to figure out what good writing is. I know it when I read it in other people’s work or my own. The closest I’ve come is that there’s a rhythm to the writing, in the sentence and the paragraph. When the rhythm’s off, it’s hard to read the thing. It’s a lot like music in that sense; there’s an internal rhythm that does the work of reading for you. It almost reads itself. That’s one of the things that’s hard to teach to people. If you don’t hear music, you’re never going to hear it. That internal rhythm in a sentence or a paragraph, that’s the DNA of writing. That’s what good writing is.”
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Supreme Conception: Supreme Tech-Death

If the phrase “Empires of the Mind” conjures images of consciousness-expanding, physics-defying, Escher-esque absurdities, well, then you’re already on the right wavelength for Empires of the Mind, the new EP from Supreme Conception. Press materials compares the Czech tech-death project to bands like Obscura, Decrepit Birth, and Archspire — and it’s not just hype.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Dream Theater announce new album & Fall 2021 tour

Dream Theater have announced their overall fifteenth full length effort, A View From The Top Of The World, will be released on October 22nd via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. During the group’s tour in support of their prior effort, Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From a Memory, the COVID-19 pandemic came in bringing the entire globe to a halt, which inevitably gave the band time to work on the new record during quarantine. The upcoming album was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James “Jimmy T” Meslin, and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.
Musicmetalinjection

Kirk Hammett Calls METALLICA's New Music "Very Appropriate For The Times"

Metallica has been working throughout the pandemic on a new album, though at what drummer Lars Ulrich called a "glacial pace" back in January. Still, there's clearly been progress, as guitarist Kirk Hammett reveals in an interview with Metal Hammer. Hammett said the band worked on new music both remotely and in person, and that the new material is "very appropriate for the times."
MusicMetalSucks

Turnstile Unveil New Bop, “Blackout”

Turnstile have unveiled “Blackout,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Glow On. “Blackout” delivers everything a fan of the band could expect and hope for: hardcore grooves, chunky riffs, and Perry Farrell-esque vocals. There’s also some dope auxiliary percussion work both subtly throughout the song and up front in the mix at the end. This one is sure to be lighting up mosh pits as soon as the band returns to the road. Absolutely no complaints here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy