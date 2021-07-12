Darkest Hour Are In Writing Mode

To answer your first question, no, these guys did not form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, but in fact formed as a duo under this name in Gdansk circa late 2014 as a speed/thrash metal band, soon to include three other members that primarily featured on their first EP ‘Rise of the Damned‘ (2016). Apart from some interesting provenance that suggests these guys are big fans of both classic thrash metal and underground 80’s heavy metal in general that first EP isn’t particularly relevant to the band as they are today. After some significant line-up changes a second EP (‘Collecting the Trophies‘, 2018) would hone in on a true death/thrash metal sound, a brutal and uncompromising style that hadn’t yet found its own voice or anything particularly clever beyond a ruthless attack. As far as I’ve gathered the band split up in 2019, they focused on a side project Frightful (who are pretty solid, too) and reformed Pandemic Outbreak not too long after, reprising the previous line-up with a different bassist. If I were to check the timeline, the press materials and read between the lines they’d been working on this record for nearly two years and perhaps not initially considering the first bits of songwriting as a Pandemic Outbreak release, but it must’ve ended up going the way of death/thrash and they already had a cool band name.